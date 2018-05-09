English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AIB, Niharika NM, MostlySane Join YouTube's 'Creators For Change' Program
Chosen for their passion and dedication to create social change, these YouTube creators come from over 16 countries and represent a combined reach of 29 million fans.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
MostlySane, All India Bakchod (AIB), Niharika NM and Girliyapa from India have joined 48 other inspiring creators for YouTube's initiative. The global ambassadors will tackle hate and promote tolerance, with videos and stories of hope, connection and understanding. YouTube is expanding its Creators for Change programme, a global initiative first announced in December 2016, to amplify the voices of YouTube creators who use the digital platform's global reach to change conversations around tough issues and make a positive impact on the world.
"As part of YouTube's commitment to invest $5 million in this programme, these creators will receive support from YouTube through a combination of project funding, mentorship opportunities, and ongoing production assistance at our YouTube Spaces," Juniper Downs, Head of YouTube Public Policy, said in a statement.
All the global ambassadors will come together for the second annual Social Impact Camp at YouTube Space London where they will get mentorship opportunities with experts to bring their ideas to life. The camp will include inspirational speakers sessions, video production workshops and networking opportunities for ambassadors to connect with one another.
