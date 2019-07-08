Airbnb Hosts in India Managed to Earn Rs 190 Crore in 2018

Airbnb hosts in India collectively earned almost Rs 190 crore and welcomed approximately eight lakh guests in 2018, the company said on Monday.

Overall, accommodation rental business Airbnb had an estimated direct economic impact of approximately Rs 1,035 crore in India in one year, showed the findings of the company's latest survey based on analysis of internal data.

On average, Airbnb guests said 42 percent of their spending occurs in the neighbourhood where they stay.

Guests in India, on an average spent Rs 4,168 on a daily basis with total estimated guest spends for the year at Rs 844 crore.

"Our people-powered community thrives on the success of both stakeholders. While we strive to give travellers truly unique, tailored travel experiences, Airbnb is also empowering people to monetize their homes and passions to become hospitality entrepreneurs, across the country and around the world," Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb India, said in a statement.

At a global level, Airbnb's host and guest community generated over $100 billion in estimated direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2018.

According to the survey of more than 228,000 responses from its host and guest community, 2,244 were from India.