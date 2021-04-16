AirPods 3 Live Image Surfaces Online With AirPods Pro-Like Design; New Apple Pencil May Launch Soon

Apple has been long rumoured to bring the third-generation of its AirPods this year. Now, it is being rumoured that the third-generation Apple Pencil is also in the works. A Chinese tipster has now fueled the fire with what he claims to be images of the AirPods 3, alongside information that Apple is preparing to release the product and that users can look forward for it. Apple is also hosting an even on April 20, where the company is speculated to launch the new iPad Pro models. The Chinese tipster, who goes by the name Uncle Pan Pan, has shared the purported images of the AirPods 3 on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The image shows a design that is closer to the AirPods Pro than the standard AirPods, but there are differences in the cutouts for sensors and noise flow. The tipster claims that the AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil (third-generation) are being readied for release.

The tipster did not provide a release date or timeline for the AirPods 3 and the third-generation Apple Pencil. Reports are saying that we may see one of these products as early as the April 20 event, but nothing is confirmed as of now. The upgraded Apple Pencil launching alongside the iPad Pro makes more sense. A recent leak had suggested that the next Apple Pencil may have a glossy finish and a detachable nib. Previously, it was hinted that the next-gen Apple Pencil may get changeable tips.

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the AirPods 3 are not ready for mass production yet, and may launch sometime in Q3 2021. While the image appears close to the event date, it may be a while before Apple releases the product in the market.

