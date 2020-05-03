TECH

1-MIN READ

AirPods or HairPods: This Woman Received a Giant Pair of Fake AirPods From Amazon

According to a report in the New York Post, the lady spent nearly $62 for the fake AirPods, which normally retail for more than three times the price.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
In a shock of her life, an online shopper in Dubai was left stunned when she ordered fake wireless Apple AirPods from Amazon and received the device which was even bigger than her head in size. In a Twitter post, the Dubai user by the name of @Al33rzay said that when she opened the package, the fake AirPods left her speechless

"So today I received my AirPods from Amazon. God these are huge," she tweeted. "I got the AirPods from Amazon last month. I knew they were fake because Amazon sells weird stuff, and it wasn't expensive. I was shocked not going to lie, but we move on," she added. According to a report in the New York Post, the lady spent nearly $62 for the fake AirPods, which normally retail for more than three times the price.

Her post featuring a photo of the giant AirPods received more than 72,000 retweets. Most users compared the fake AirPods with a hairdryer. "Most of you saying its hairdryer. But I say it's 'eardryer,'" she said. Amazon did not comment on her tweet or the report but the tweet was deleted later, saying it contains "potentially sensitive content".

