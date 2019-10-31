AirPods Pro Are Complementary, Not Replacements to AirPods: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple announced the launch of AirPods Pro a couple of days back which features a wind-proofed mic, active noise cancellation, audio-transparency mode, sweat resistance and more. According to a report, Apple CEO, while speaking at the company's earnings call, said that he sees AirPods Pro as complementary and not replacements to the original AirPods. The report quoted Tim Cook saying that after AirPods Apple is proud to add another product for people wanting "noise cancellation with the AirPod Pro."

Apple's wearables, home, and accessories category during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 witnessed a massive growth of 54 percent year-on-year, hitting revenue of $6.5 billion. These also include AirPods, Apple Watch as well as Beats audio products. The report quoted Tim Cook saying that he expects the existing AirPods users to be the first to buy AirPods Pro when they need noise cancellation.

"We’re anxious to see the customers for the new AirPod Pro. But I would guess that one, particularly in the early going, will be people that have AirPods today and want to also have a pair for the times they need noise cancellation." Speaking about the AirPods, the Apple CEO said the wearable continue to touch "new highs" and he anticipates that the trend will continue over the next quarter as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.