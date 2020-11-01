AirPods Pro Exhibiting Crackling Sound or Noise Cancellation Issues Will be Replaced by Apple for Free

Apple has said that the company would replace AirPods Pro for users experiencing certain kinds of sound problems for free of cost. The tech giant claims that some AirPods Pro units manufactured before October 2020 might exhibit crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments. Additionally, a small percentage of AirPods Pro users may face problems with the active noise cancellation feature. The company says that users facing either of the two aforementioned problems, can contact an authorised Apple service provider and the AirPods Pro (left, right or both) would be replaced for free. Apple adds that the AirPods Pro charging case is not affected and will not be replaced.

The company has not shared details about the exact cause of the problem. Apple has suggested that AirPods Pro units manufactured after October 2020 might exhibit these sound issues. This programme also covers affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. It is applicable worldwide (including India) but doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the earbuds. Before any replacement, the AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program. Apple further adds that no other AirPods models, meaning AirPods 1st Gen and Airpods 2nd Gen are part of this program.

Users facing any other issues with the AirPods Pro will be charged for the service unless the earbuds are under warranty. To review Apple warranty status and eligibility to purchase additional AppleCare coverage, users can visit Apple's Check Coverage website. Users will need to provide the unit's serial number that can be found at the underside of the charging case lid or on the retail box. Additionally, AirPods users can head to iPhone's settings page > Bluetooth > select connected AirPods > click the 'i' icon. Users can get authorised Apple assistance via Apple Get Support page.