Airtel 4G Hotspot Monthly Rental With 50GB Data Now Available For Rs 399 Per Month
The new bundle offer is reportedly live on the Airtel website, and offers 50GB 4G data after which users get unlimited internet access at throttled speeds of 80Kbps.
Airtel has slashed the pricing for its monthly rental plan for its 4G Hotspot consumers. It is now offering 50GB of data per month at Rs 399 rental. Users still need to purchase the device separately in case they don’t have one yet.
The new bundle offer is reportedly live on the Airtel website and offers 50GB 4G data after which users get unlimited internet access at throttled speeds of 80Kbps. Unused data will be rolled over to the next month and in case there is no 4G connectivity in your area, the hotspot will switch to 3G network. The Airtel 4G Hotspot device had recently got a price cut from Rs 1,500 to Rs 999, so potential customers can buy this from the Airtel store or Amazon India. One can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and it is said to offer about 6 hours of battery.
The updated plan seems to be a response to Reliance Jio which offers the JioFi M2S 4G hotspot dongle. Earlier, Reliance Jio had announced an offer where customers could get the JioFi 4G hotspot device for Rs 999 by exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle. Jio users would get cashback worth Rs 2,200 as part of the offer.
