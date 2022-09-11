Airtel 5G Launch In India: Do You Need A New 5G SIM To Use The Service?

Airtel 5G is launching in India very soon, and the telecom operator is reaching out to its customers, giving them a low down on the network and what to expect from the provider. “Within a few weeks, we will commence the launch of our next generation technology, Airtel 5G,” as mentioned in the mailer quoting Airtel CEO, Gopal Vittal.

The telco has provided some answers to the most pertinent questions people in the country are having regarding the launch of 5G services. Airtel got the second highest value of 5G spectrum during the auctions that were conducted a few months back. Here are some of those questions answered by Airtel in its mailer:

When Airtel 5G service launches in your city

Airtel says its 5G service will be launching in a month, which is likely to be October for those living in the key metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and a few more. Airtel has plans to cover all of urban India with its 5G network by the end of 2023. This line suggests Airtel will be taking a lot longer to reach pan-India with its 5G service.

Airtel is asking its users to check the Airtel Thanks to see when 5G will be available in their city and see if the phone and your city is 5G ready.

What Airtel 5G promises for its users

Airtel claims that its network will be 20 to 30 times faster than the 4G network that you consume today. It also will provide a network slicing feature which will cater to different use cases such as low-latency gaming, or high-speed network for work from home customers.

Airtel also says that the 5G technology under its wing will work on all the 5G smartphones available in India. The network and the phone will also be compatible when you travel abroad. The telco also mentions that, “the 5G solution we have chosen will be the most energy and carbon efficient in India.”

What you need to run Airtel 5G

Airtel advises people to buy a new 5G phone if they have a model which is older than one year. More importantly, the telco says that its 5G service will work on the existing SIM card, so you don’t need a new 5G-enabled SIM to use its upcoming service. Once the 5G service is available in your area, just go to the network settings on your phone and enable 5G for your SIM network to start using its service.

The telco has not talked about plan details for its 5G customers but that should be available once the service becomes active in select cities next month.

