Airtel 5G Plus Service Launched In India At Same Price As Your 4G Plan: All Details

Airtel 5G Plus service is finally available for its customers and the operator has confirmed that 8 cities are getting its 5G service for now. Airtel subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur among others can experience the 5G network using their existing SIM card and if they already have a 5G-enabled smartphone that supports Indian 5G bands.

The 5G Plus moniker just seems like a term used by the telco for its marketing push, and others are expected to make such changes to differentiate themselves from the rivals.

Airtel also has mentioned that the 5G service can be used with the same 4G data plans right now, which is likely to change once the network is widely available in the country. Airtel claims its 5G Plus service promises 30 times faster data speed than what its subscribers are using now. It also vouches for a top-notch voice-calling experience.

It is interesting that Airtel has not announced any new plans for its 5G service, and instead letting people use it with their existing plans. Having said that, with a faster 5G speed for downloads and streaming, you are bound to exhaust your quota of data quicker than before.

This way Airtel gets a better idea of how its 5G service will perform in the long run and also who is willing to spend extra to avail the high-speed connectivity network from Airtel.

Airtel 5G Service Availability in India

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Bengaluru

Nagpur

Hyderabad

Siliguri

Varanasi

Most 5G smartphones selling in India these days should support Airtel 5G Plus, and here’s how you can manually enable the 5G network on your 5G phone. Airtel has listed the devices that will let you use its 5G network, head over to its website for more details.

How to Manually Set Up 5G On Your Phone

Go to Settings

Click on Mobile Network

Tap on the SIM with Airtel

Scroll down to manually select 5G/4G/3G/2G/Auto option

If 5G is available in your area the Airtel 5G symbol will show up on the main screen

The cities mentioned here are getting Airtel 5G Plus network, but it is possible that the availability is limited to select pockets in the city. So we suggest you wait for a few days to see if 5G is available from Airtel in your area. Airtel says with its 5G service you can stream 4K videos without any lag, and experience VR/AR gaming like never before.

