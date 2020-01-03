Airtel Adds Rs 279 And Rs 379 Prepaid Packs With Free Insurance And FASTag Cashback

In less than a month since Bharti Airtel reconfigured and simplified the prepaid recharge plans for its mobile subscribers, the telecom company has added two more prepaid plans to its line-up. The new Airtel prepaid plans are priced at Rs 279 and Rs 379, and join the Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid plans which were added to the line-up last month. Airtel is competing with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the prepaid mobile tariffs space.

The Rs 279 plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 1.5GB data per day. The voice calls, be it local, STD or on national roaming, remain unlimited and free. This recharge pack bundles a 4-week course on Shaw Academy, subscriptions for Airtel Xstream Premium video streaming service and the Wynk Music streaming platform. If you buy a FASTag from Airtel Payments Bank, anyone who is active on this recharge will also get Rs 100 cashback. The most interesting additional benefit surely has to be the Rs 4 Lakh Term Life Insurance from HDFC Life, an option which is making a comeback for the first time since the new prepaid tariffs were announced last month.

The Rs 379 prepaid plan offers a longer 84-day validity. In comparison, this will bundle a total of 6GB of data for the entire validity period. The voice calls, be it local, STD or on national roaming, remain unlimited and free. This recharge pack also bundles a 4-week course on Shaw Academy as well as subscriptions for Airtel Xstream Premium video streaming service and the Wynk Music streaming platform. If you buy a FASTag from Airtel Payments Bank, anyone who is active on this recharge will also get Rs 100 cashback.

Earlier, Airtel had added the Rs 219, the Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid recharge options too. The Rs 219 plan is valid for 28 days and bundles 1GB data per day as well as 100 SMS per day and subscriptions to Airtel Xstream and Airtel Wynk Music streaming platforms. All voice calls to other networks, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone, are completely unlimited and free. The Rs 399 plan has a validity of 56 days and offers 1.5GB data per day. If you need more data, then the Rs 449 plan could be a better bet, with a validity of 56 days while bundling 2GB data per day. The Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans bundle the subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium video streaming platform. Airtel is also offering Rs 150 cashback if you buy a new FASTag for your car from the Airtel Payments Bank.

