Airtel And Vi Users, Your Mobile Bill Will Increase From Today: New Prices Of Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel have both recently hiked the prices of their prepaid plans by 20 to 25 percent. While new Vi plans were rolled out on November 25, Airtel’s hiked prices kick in today. Now, the minimum recharges for both Vi and Airtel cost Rs 99 with a validity of 28 days. Both Airtel and Vi have said that they are increasing the tariff in order to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) and help address the financial stress faced by the industry. With the new prices kicking in from today, let us take a look at how much you will be paying to recharge your Vi and Airtel phones now:

Airtel New Prices

Airtel subscribers will have to pay at least Rs 50 more for popular monthly plans while they will have to pay at least Rs 479 and Rs 455 for plans with 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. The cost of top-up plans has also been increased. The Rs 48 tariff has been increased to Rs 58, the Rs 98 recharge now costs Rs 118, and the Rs 251 top-up costs Rs 301 starting today.

Further, the prepaid plan that cost Rs 75 till now and offered a validity of 28 days is priced at Rs 99 after the hike. Prepaid plan of Rs 149 now costs Rs 179, the Rs 219 plan will cost Rs 265, while the Rs 249 and Rs 298 prepaid plans will now cost Rs 299 and Rs 359 respectively. The two Airtel plans with 56 days validity now cost Rs 479 and Rs 549, as opposed to earlier prices of Rs 399 and Rs 449, respectively.

Airtel plans with 84 days validity will now cost a minimum of Rs 455. The Rs 598 prepaid plan will cost Rs 719 and the Rs 698 plan is hiked to Rs 839. In annual plans, the Rs 1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity now costs Rs 1,799 and the Rs 2,498 plan is hiked to Rs 2,999 from today.

New Vi Prepaid Plans

Starting with the basic Rs 99 plan that offers a validity of 28 days. This plan was earlier priced at Rs 75. In the unlimited voice and data prepaid category, the Rs 149 plan will be priced Rs 179 from now on, followed by Rs 269, which was priced at Rs 219 till now, Rs 299 which cost Rs 249 till now, Rs 359, which was Rs 299 earlier, and Rs 459 which was priced at Rs 379 earlier. The Rs 399 plan is now priced at Rs 479, and the Rs 449 prepaid plan is now Rs 539. All these prepaid plans offer free voice calling services and 100 SMS per day but variations in the validity period and internet data.

Further, the Vi prepaid plan that was priced at Rs 699 will now cost Rs 839. Among annual plans with a 365 days validity, the Rs 1,499 plan will cost Rs 1,799, and the Rs 2,399 plan will cost Rs 2,899 from now on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.