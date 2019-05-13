English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel Announces Rs 597 Recharge With 10GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Feature Phone Users
The 'Mera Naya Feature Phone' recharge plan is specially targeted at feature phone users and to compete with a similar offering on the Jio Phone.
The 'Mera Naya Feature Phone' recharge plan is specially targeted at feature phone users and to compete with a similar offering on the Jio Phone.
After announcing the Airtel Thanks programme as a loyalty offer for its customers, the telecom operator has now announced a new plan for feature phone users. Called the Mera Naya Feature Phone (My New Feature Phone), this recharge will cost Rs 597 with some interesting features.
According to a report, the recharge plan is specially targeted at feature phone users, and it seems that non-feature phone users cannot gain additional benefits. The Mera Naya Feature Phone recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD calls along with 10GB data for 168 days of validity. Users also get 300 SMS per 28 days renewed every 28 days until the pack expires. Notably, the 10GB data will only be applicable on non-4G handsets and you can only avail this offer within 30 days of purchase of your feature phone. Airtel will confirm this using the IMEI number of the device.
In case you don’t meet with the above clauses, then the benefits are reduced. Users in the Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa, UP-east, UP-west, Gujrat, Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai), Haryana, Madhya Pradesh circles will enjoy unlimited local and STD calls with 10GB data for 140 days instead of 168 days. Subscribers will also get 300 SMS which will be renewed every 28 days.
As for the other circles and handsets, the benefits of 10GB data, unlimited calls and 300 SMS will remain the same, but the validity of the plan will be 112 days. The maximum validity that can be accumulated by the customer is limited to 180 days.
