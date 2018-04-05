English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel Appoints Santanu Bhattacharya as Chief Data Scientist

Santanu will be responsible for leveraging data science capabilities and deep analytics to understand unique customer needs.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
Santanu has a Ph.D. from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is an MIT Sloan and MIT Media Lab alum and BTech from IIT (Bombay).(Representative image: Reuters)
Bharti Airtel has appointed Dr. Santanu Bhattacharya as its Chief Data Scientist. In his new role, Santanu will be responsible for leveraging data science capabilities and deep analytics to understand unique customer needs and accordingly develop innovative products and services at Airtel. He will report to Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Head of Digital at Bharti Airtel, and will be based out of Bengaluru.

Santanu has a Ph.D. from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, is an MIT Sloan and MIT Media Lab alum and BTech from IIT (Bombay). “Santanu brings with him close to 18 years of rich work experience across organizations such as NASA, Facebook, AOL and Delhivery,” said Airtel in a release.

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
