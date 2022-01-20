Airtel-Backed OneWeb Plans To Bring Satellite Internet To India With Hughes Network

OneWeb, the lower Earth orbit satellite communications company and Hughes Network Systems, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for last 50 years have announced a partnership to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services across India. The joint venture between OneWeb, which is back by Bharti Airtel in India and Hughes Communications follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two companies in September 2021. This comes after Elon Musk-led Starlink decided to refund users for their pre-orders. Starlink had said it will not take pre-orders until it receives licences to operate in the country.

The venture aims to provide satellite-based Internet to Indian users, especially those in areas that are outside the reach of fiber internet connectivity. This will help connect remote areas like small towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in hard-to-reach areas. This venture will play a critical role in bridging the digital divide, bringing internet to many areas that have not been able to enjoy seamless connectivity so far. “This announcement marks a turning point for Digital India. Enterprise and government customers, including telecom service providers, banks, factories, schools, defense organizations, domestic airlines, and offshore vessel operators, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of new high performing satcom services. We look forward to bringing them high-speed, low-latency services from HCIPL using OneWeb capacity—and catapulting India to the cutting edge of connectivity," Partho Banerjee, president and managing director of Hughes Communication said.

In a press release, the companies said that the new agreement between OneWeb and Hughes Network Systems. Hughes network, through its parent company EchoStar, has been a longstanding shareholder in OneWeb. It is also an “ecosystem partner to OneWeb," a release said. The company helps OneWeb develop gateway electronics for users in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and will help the company develop the core module that will power the terminal for the LEO connectivity system.

OneWeb has a total of 394 LEO satellites placed in the Earth’s orbit, and plans to take the fleet to 648 LEO satellites, in order to provide satellite-based internet. The company plans to begin global services by the end of 2022 as demand continues from telecommunication providers, aviation, and other sectors. The company, in its statement said that the agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.

