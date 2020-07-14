Airtel BlueJeans Could be The Telco’s New Venture Into The Video Conferencing Space

Telecom operator Airtel has reportedly entered the crowded video conferencing space by partnering with Verizon-owned BlueJeans. Airtel BlueJeans is reportedly listed on the company website although an official announcement is pending. This comes just a few days after Reliance Jio launched its own video conferencing platform JioMeet for enterprises and end customers.

Airtel BlueJeans is expected to launch only for enterprise customers initially making it a competitor for existing video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

It is said to offer enterprise-grade security as well as real-time meetings analytics, live meeting controls, dial-in options starting at 50 paise per call, and a pay-per-use based Airtel Audio Bridge integration to enable India and international dial-in support. The video conferencing solution should be available across platforms including desktop, mobile as well as web browsers and virtual desktop infrastructures.

Airtel is expected to host user data locally and offer local support. The company is also going to offer a dedicated Command Center for administrators to provide an enterprise-grade management console with insights on meeting performance, network conditions, and user-focussed return on investment (RoI). The solution will also offer in-meeting analytics, real-time alerts, and live meeting controls.

For security, all video, audio, and content transmission will be done using AES-256 GCM encryption and all meetings taking place using Airtel BlueJeans will come with two-step authentication.