Airtel Conducts India’s First 5G Trial In the 700 MHz Band With Nokia

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel said that it has successfully conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia. Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by the government for the validation of 5G technology and use cases.

The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, was also the first 5G trial in Eastern India.

Leveraging the enhanced propagation characteristics of the 700 MHz band, Airtel and Nokia were able to achieve high speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40 Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real life conditions. Airtel used equipment from Nokia’s 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core.

“Back in 2012, Airtel launched India’s first 4G service in Kolkata. Today, we are delighted to conduct India’s first 5G demo in the coveted 700 MHz band in the city to showcase the power of this technology standard. We believe that with the right pricing of 5G spectrum in the upcoming auctions, India can unlock the digital dividend and build a truly connected society with broadband for all,” said Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

Earlier this year, Airtel had showcased 5G experience over a live 4G network. It also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

