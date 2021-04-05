Airtel Customers Can Now Enjoy Annual Apollo 24/7 Circle Healthcare Membership for Free: Here's How

Airtel has announced a partnership with India’s leading health service provider Apollo Hospitals to offer e-healthcare services to its customers via the Apollo 24/7 app for Android and iOS. With the partnership, Airtel Gold and Platinum customers can enjoy up to 12 months of free Apollo 24/7 Circle membership on the Apollo 24/7 app and avail 20 percent off on healthcare expenses. Other benefits of the membership include 15 percent off on doctor’s consultations, 60 percent off on doorstep diagnostics, 15 percent off on medicines with free delivery, and access to Apollo ProHealth. Users will also get access to Apollo’s diabetes management and URLife wellness programmes. Airtel Gold (prepaid connection Rs 249 above or with postpaid infinity plans) and Airtel Platinum (with postpaid connection Rs 499 and above or broadband Rs 1,099 and above) customers can unlock these exclusive benefits through the Airtel Thanks app. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app on the Android or iOS running device.

Speaking over the development, Antony Jacob, CEO at Apollo 24/7 said, “With Airtel, we would like to strengthen our vision towards healthier India. Airtel shares our constant drive for innovation and quality customer experience, and we are truly happy to partner with them to take our digital health services a step further." Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer at Airtel also lauded the collaboration and said its customers can now access “best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes."

To subscribe to Apollo Circle membership for free (limited period), Airtel Thanks users with Gold and Platinum membership will need to head to the ‘Discover Thanks’ (Explore at the bottom) section on the app and scroll down to the last option. Select Apollo Circle benefit > Choose Start Free trial > Enter mandatory registration info which leads to a confirmation page. Users must note that their details will be shared with Apollo.

On the other hand, customers who still wish to subscribe to Apollo 24/7 circle can choose between three plans. The two-month membership costs Rs 49 and the six-month plan costs Rs 199. The annual membership carries a price tag of Rs 349.