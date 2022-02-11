Airtel Internet Faces Major Outage Across India - Here's What Airtel Has Said

After a widespread outage across India, Airtel’s mobile internet and broadband services seem to have come back up. The company has launched a statement saying that the services are back as normal now, and the company is constantly working to deliver its users a seamless experience. Airtel’s broadband and mobile services were down across India in a widespread outage earlier today. Many users from various locations in India took to Twitter to report outage in Airtel’s mobile and broadband network. Reports online suggested that the issue was widespread and affected both Airtel mobile internet and the company’s broadband and Wi-Fi services. According to News18’s internal tests, the services were back up and running in Delhi NCR at the time of writing this article.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers," Airtel said in a statement on Twitter. Earlier in the day, reports online suggested that all Airtel connections ranging from fiber internet, broadband, to even mobile network is down in regions like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and many other locations. Outage tracker downdetector showed Airtel internet having problems since about 11:30AM on Friday, February 11. According to the outage tracker, thousands of users had reported an outage with their connection all across India.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers.— Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) February 11, 2022

It is still not known as to what caused the issue, but Airtel has said that it is working to determine the root cause of the massive outage. The Airtel outage came several days after competitor Reliance Jio also faced a minor outage in the Mumbai region.

