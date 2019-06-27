Airtel Extends Thanks Benefits Including Netflix Subscription to V-Fiber Home Broadband Users

Airtel has announced that it is now offering the #AirtelThanks benefits to V-Fiber home broadband customers, as a part of the latest push to offer even more value with the home broadband plans. The Airtel Thanks benefits were so far available for Airtel mobile prepaid and postpaid customers, on most postpaid tariff plans and certain prepaid recharges. Airtel V-Fiber customers will now get subscriptions for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Airtel TV Premium.

At present, the Airtel Thanks benefits are available on three V-Fiber home broadband plans. The benefits include one-year subscription of Amazon Prime which includes Amazon Video, Amazon Music and faster shipping benefits, a three-month subscription to streaming service Netflix, full access to streaming app Zee5 and full access to Airtel TV Premium. The Rs 1,099 plan offers 100Mbps speeds with 300GB data per month, as well as the rollover option for unused data every month. Airtel says users signing up for this plan get a 500GB one-time bonus data benefit too. The second plan is the Rs 1,599 plan that offers up to 300Mbps speeds with 600GB data usage every month. Anyone signing up for this plan gets a one-time 1000GB bonus data. The third and final plan which bundles Airtel Thanks is the Rs 1,999 plan, which offers 100Mbps speed and unlimited data usage. This is one of the very few home broadband plans in the market right now that bundles unlimited data usage.

At present, Airtel is competing in the broadband space with the likes of Act, Spectra, BSNL and Tata Sky Broadband. It is expected that Reliance Jio will launch the Jio GigaFiber home broadband service in India soon.