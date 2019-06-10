Airtel Finally Making Use of LTE 900 Technology to Improve 4G Connectivity in Delhi-NCR
Will Airtel finally provide fast 4G LTE speeds on its network to Delhiites?
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Aiming to enhance indoor network experience for Airtel 4G smartphone customers, telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced it has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi-NCR with the deployment of LTE 900 technology on the 900 Mhz spectrum.
"As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi," Vani Venkatesh, CEO-Delhi-NCR, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.
Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, it would result in wider availability of 4G network across Delhi NCR -- one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.
As part of its network transformation programme, the telecom major has been deploying network technologies such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over existing spectrum.
The firm uses a mix of 2,300 Mhz, 1,800 Mhz, 2,100 Mhz and 900 Mhz spectrum bands to deliver network experience to its users.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- 'Cricket Has Given Me Everything' - Yuvraj Singh's Parting Statement on Retirement
- In Numbers: Yuvraj Singh Retires as an All-time Great in White Ball Cricket
- Anushka Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s