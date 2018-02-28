English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel, Google to Launch Low-Cost 4G Handsets With Android Oreo 'Go'
Entry-level 4G smartphones under Airtel's "Mera Pehla Smartphone" programme will be shipped with Android Oreo (Go) OS starting March 2018.
Airtel, Google to Launch Low-Cost 4G Handsets With Android Oreo 'Go' (Image: Reuters)
Bharti Airtel, India’s telecommunications services provider, and Google has announced a partnership to bring low-cost smartphones powered by Android Oreo (Go edition) to the Indian market and enable more Indians to get online. With this, India will become one of the first countries to commercially roll-out smartphones running on Android Oreo (Go edition).
Android Oreo (Go edition) is a configuration of the Android operating system specifically optimized for devices with 1GB of RAM or less. Android Oreo (Go edition) comes with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data. Devices running Android Oreo (Go edition) will also come with twice as much storage out of the box.
Entry-level 4G smartphones under Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ program will be shipped with Android Oreo (Go edition) as standard OS starting March, 2018. Lava and Micromax, two leading Indian smartphone manufacturers, will introduce the first set of 4G smartphones powered by Android Oreo (Go edition). These smartphones with basic specs will also come pre-loaded with compatible apps, including MyAirtel App, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, to ensure a seamless online/app experience for users.
