Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max

To mark the end of 2019, telecom operator Airtel has launched a special promotional activity for its customers. The company is giving a chance to its users to win “prizes worth lakhs” including an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or a smart TV. Customers need to have the AIrtel Thanks app installed on their phones to get access to the “Airtel Happy Holidays’ offer.

Customers can take part in the activity using the Airtel Thanks app and heading to the ‘Airtel Happy Holidays’ offer. It’s a bit like Google Pay stamps, where customers need to collect stickers by wishing their friends and family. Once a customer collects all five Winter Special Stickers (North Star, Fantasy Cupcake, Santa Socks, Hot Chocolate, and Snowy Flake) they get a chance to win an ‘assured gift.’ These stickers can be sent via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or SMS and users need to send these stickers to different users to earn stickers for themselves.

Customers will be offered a scratch card once they have collected all five stickers. The scratch card then provides a chance for users to win prizes. Winners will be notified within 72 hours after winning a prize, and customers need to confirm their address. Voucher rewards will be sent by Airtel through SMS within 72 hours. Notably, only customers with an Android device can take part in this offer as it is not available for iOS users. The promotional activity will go on till January 7, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.