Airtel Has a New Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge That Bundles Rs 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover

Things are really moving fast in the telecom space as mobile companies look to retain existing customers and attract new ones at the same time. Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a new prepaid recharge pack for its customers across all telecom circles—it is priced at Rs 179 and the most attractive thing about it is the Rs 2 lakh worth of life insurance cover that you get with this prepaid pack.

The Airtel Rs 179 prepaid pack has a validity of 28 days and bundles unlimited calls to any mobile network in India, 2GB of data and 300 SMS as well. However, the real value addition is the Rs 2 Lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

“Our innovative prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got positive response from customers and this has encouraged us to take the solution even deeper to the masses. The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel’s world-class network,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel. The company says that the insurance cover is available to all customers between the age of 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical tests for the policy to be activated. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally upon the completion of the documentation formalities at the time of the recharge. In case you want a physical document of the insurance as well, Airtel would provide that on request as well.

“We are pleased to partner with Bharti Airtel and offer protection cover to its customers. As a responsible life insurer, we always look to provide new layers of convenience and protection to the customers. Our partnership ensures life insurance cover to every customer with each recharge and helps them leverage its benefits. We are confident that the alliance will also strengthen insurance penetration in the country,”says Vikas Seth, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance. According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), only around 4% of the billion strong population in India has insurance cover.

Airtel says that the recharge as well as the insurance activation formalities can be done either at an Airtel store or via the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel is competing with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the prepaid as well as postpaid mobile space.

