Airtel Has a New Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs 4 Lakhs Life Insurance Bundled

The battles in the mobile space show no signs of abating. As Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL battle to retain existing subscribers and gain new ones, it is perhaps a great time for consumers. Airtel has just announced two new prepaid recharge plans of Rs 129 and Rs 249 for its prepaid users across India.There is the new Rs 249 recharge plan which is a rather unique proposition. Airtel says that anyone recharging with this plan will be eligible for the life insurance cover worth Rs 4 lakhs from either HDFC Life Insurance or Bharti AXA. For starters, what you will get with the Rs 249 plan is unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, 2GB of 3G/4G data per day, 100 SMS per day and subscriptions for Airtel TV Premium and Wynk Music—and a validity of 28 days. Users will also get the Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year.However, the highlight of this pack is the life insurance cover which is being bundled with this recharge. Once you recharge with this option using the Airtel website, the Airtel app or third-party recharge platforms, you will get an SMS which will provide the details of how to share your know your customer (KYC) details for processing the insurance policy. Once that is complete, Airtel prepaid users will find the details of the policy in the Airtel app on their phones (free download for Android and iOS).The Rs 129 plan offers unlimited voice calls for local, STD and roaming calling, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days. This will also bundle 2GB of 4G/3G data. Additionally, the bundled subscription for Airtel TV and Wynk Music will also be available once you recharge with the Rs 129 plan.These two new prepaid recharge options come just days after Airtel reconfigured the postpaid plans, which saw the Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 plans being discontinued, and more benefits being bundled with the Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 bill plans. Airtel also recently launched a new plan for the 4G Hotspot devices, which now bundles more data as well.