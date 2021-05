Airtel Integrates Easy Access to COVID-19 Support Resources on Its Airtel Thanks App

Airtel has rolled out a range of COVID-19 support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platforms. The telecom provider has integrated easily accessible bouquet of Covid support resources and related information in the Airtel Thanks app’s Explore section. The resources include Co-WIN, COVID SOS, and a feature for businesses to create fee helplines for employees with an Airtel connection.

Covid SOS: Covid SOS aggregates verified and updated contacts for important supplies such as medicines, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulance, hospital beds (regular, O2, ICU), and testing centres. With a few clicks, the platform connects users to these service providers/resources and tries to ensure that users do not have to waste precious time to access this data. All the information available on COVID SOS is painstakingly verified by their teams. The platform is powered by Airtel IQ.

CoWIN: Airtel Thanks users can also book a vaccination slot for themselves and their loved ones through the app. With the CoWIN platform APIs integrated with Airtel Thanks app, information on nearest vaccination centres and available slots is updated on real time basis.

Users need to download the latest version of Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the Explore section and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources.

Business can create FREE Helpline for employees with Airtel IQ

Business of all sizes can set up FREE Covid Helpline for their employees within two minutes with Airtel IQ – a cloud communication platform. Airtel is giving 5000 minutes with each Helpline account so that businesses can stay connected with their employees and organize their efforts.

This feature is particularly useful for medium to small sized companies who can set up a secure helpline instantly without any in-house telco infrastructure. To get started a business just needs to log on to www.airtel.in/iq

