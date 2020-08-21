Airtel is Bundling Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription With Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 2,698 Prepaid Plans

Airtel has started offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its users through the Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 599, and Rs 2,698 prepaid recharges. Recharging with any of these four amounts will offer customers one year of free Disney+ Hotstar VIP access. This is in addition to the Rs 401 prepaid recharge plan launched back in April that offers similar benefits.

The new benefits have been reportedly listed on the Airtel FAQs page. In addition to the one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the Rs 401 prepaid recharge now offers a total of 30GB data for 28 days, the Rs 448 recharge offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs 499 offers the same benefits as the Rs 448 recharge but it is a “First Time Recharge” available to only new Airtel Prepaid customers as the first-ever recharge they perform on their Airtel prepaid number. The Rs 599 prepaid recharge offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and GB data per day for 56 days and the Rs 2698 recharge offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data per day for 365 days.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which actually costs Rs 399 per year, offers users seven multiplex movies, exclusive Hotstar specials, Disney+ shows, movies, kids content, as well as access to live sporting events. According to Airtel, the subscription will be activated automatically after a user recharges with any of the above-mentioned packs. Users need to login to the Disney+ Hotstar app with the same mobile prepaid number linked to their account or use the login link sent via SMS after the completion of the recharge.