Airtel is Offering Free 1000GB Data if You Buy a New Xstream Fiber Broadband Connection

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your internet connection, now might be the right time as Airtel has announced a special offer for new potential customers. The company is offering additional 1000GB of free data if you happen to purchase a new Xstream Fiber Broadband connection at your home. This offer is a part of a special promotion for Independence Day and is a limited period offer available on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans.

The special offer is available to customers across all major cities and the additional 1000GB data will be valid for six-months. Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband plans start at Rs 799 per month with speeds going all the way up to 1Gbps. The free data benefit will be available to new customers opting any of the available plans. Notably, the offer will not be applicable on plans offering unlimited data as well as prepaid broadband plans.

Recently Airtel began offering its new Xstream Fiber Plus Mesh Plan that went live on the Airtel Thanks app a few days ago. The price of the Xstream Fiber Plus Mesh Plan is Rs 25,000 per year. Airtel says they will provide a Linksys Velop Wi-Fi Mesh System with this plan, which will be the three unit configuration— one will act as a base unit connected to the Xstream broadband modem and two satellite units that can be placed around your home for uninterrupted and seamless Wi-Fi coverage. Airtel claims this is worth Rs 50,000 which though not entirely incorrect, is only partially true at a time when market prices are very different from the sticker price on most products. The Linksys Velop Tri-band promises a coverage of around 6,000 square feet with the three-node setup.