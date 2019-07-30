Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam

For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam
For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended.
Loading...

Bharti Airtel has announced that all of their prepaid and postpaid customers in the 30 flood hit districts of Assam will be getting additional benefits in the accounts, which include free calls and extra data, to be able to connect with friends and family. Airtel says that its mobile customers in the affected districts will get free credit of talk time along with 3G/4G data between 100MB to 5GB. For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended, while the addition of these benefits will ensure prepaid users do not have to struggle to get a recharge done at this time.

“As one of Assam’s leading mobile operators and a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity,” says Sovan Mukherjee, COO – North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram