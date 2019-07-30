Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam

Bharti Airtel has announced that all of their prepaid and postpaid customers in the 30 flood hit districts of Assam will be getting additional benefits in the accounts, which include free calls and extra data, to be able to connect with friends and family. Airtel says that its mobile customers in the affected districts will get free credit of talk time along with 3G/4G data between 100MB to 5GB. For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended, while the addition of these benefits will ensure prepaid users do not have to struggle to get a recharge done at this time.

“As one of Assam’s leading mobile operators and a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity,” says Sovan Mukherjee, COO – North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel.