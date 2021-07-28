Airtel Just Made This Prepaid Plan More Expensive: Rs 49 Pack Replaced By Rs 79 Plan

Airtel has made some changes to the prepaid plans for users across India, and the specific change at this time has to do with discontinuing the most inexpensive 28-day validity prepaid recharge pack. The latest update from Airtel is that the Rs 49 recharge option, which offered Rs 38.52 talktime and 100MB of data with a validity of 28-days has been replaced with a new prepaid pack. This is priced at Rs 79, has 28-days validity and offers a talktime of Rs 64, local and national calls at 1 paisa per second and data of 200MB. If you have a Rs 49 prepaid recharge active on your Airtel prepaid mobile connection, it will work for the duration of this validity but the same recharge pack will not be availavle for your next recharge.

This increase in prices of the entry spec Airtel prepaid recharge pack comes just days after Airtel made changes to the postpaid plans for retail as well as corporate users. Airtel’s new postpaid plans for retail are priced Rs 399 onwards. With any Airtel postpaid plan, you can now add a secondary postpaid connection as well. This will be priced at Rs 299 and is in addition of your chosen postpaid plan. The Airtel corporate postpaid plans are priced from Rs 299 onwards. The Airtel postpaid plans for families which allow multiple connections with one postpaid plan, now also offer more 4G data. In fact, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 749 Family Postpaid plan and has upgraded the Rs 999 plan with more 4G data.

