Airtel Launches 300 Mbps Fiber-To-the-Home Broadband Plan For Rs 2,199

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new superfast Home broadband plan claiming speeds of up to 300 Mbps over Wi-Fi. The FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) based plan comes at a monthly rental of Rs. 2,199 and offers 1200GB of ultra-high speed data along with unlimited STD/Local calling benefits. Customers opting for the plan also get free subscription to Airtel’s OTT apps - Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Wynk Music offers 3 million plus songs, while Airtel TV offers 350+ LIVE TV channels as well as 10,000 movies and shows.“Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds. Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed. With this in mind, we will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds,” said George Mathen, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel.Airtel offers Home broadband and fixed line services in 89 cities across India. It is the second largest fixed broadband services provider in the country. “To bring more value to its customers, Airtel has also introduced innovative offerings like Data Rollover (users can carry forward unused data to next bill cycle), Airtel Surprise and myHome Rewards that rewards users with free monthly data. These innovations offer greater value to customers enabling them to consume more content at the same price,” said the company in a statement.In another news, Bharti Airtel said that it will deploy the advanced Massive MIMO Pre-5G technology across Indian Premier League (IPL) match venues starting with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the first match will be played on April 7. The telecom service provider said it will deploy the service in IPL match venues in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Indore, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chennai.According to the company, the Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technology expands network capacity by five to seven times on the same spectrum, which will enable customers to enjoy seamless and superfast data speeds despite the very large number of users in and around the stadium."As part of our endeavour to offer a seamless high-speed 4G experience to our customers, we are deploying this advanced Pre-5G solution to enable a high speed and high capacity in-stadia network experience at IPL match venues," said Shyam Mardikar, Chief Technology Officer - Mobile, Bharti Airtel. "The first venue to go live with Airtel's Massive MIMO deployment will be the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai...," Airtel said in a statement.(With IANS Input)