Airtel Launches 4G Services in Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar islands, becoming the first company to provide high speed network in the archipelago.Airtel 4G services will be first available in Port Blair and will gradually expand to other parts of the islands, the company said in a statement."Customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting prepaid and postpaid plans that come with premium bundled content like Netflix, Amazon and Zee5. Airtel 4G will be available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles and 4G hotspots," it said.The company first lauched 4G services in the country in 2012 at Kolkata.