Airtel Launches Five New Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 170 And Offering up to 126GB Data
Airtel's new prepaid plans can be availed through the MyAIrtel app or the Airtel website.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Airtel has announced five new prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 178 and offering data of up to 126GB. The new prepaid plans by the telecom major can be availed in a First Recharge (FRC) format and offer unlimited calling along with SMS and data benefits.
The Rs 170 Airtel FRC plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Subscribers will also get 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.
Rs 229 plan by Airtel increases the daily data limit to 1.4GB while the SMS limit and the validity remains the same. Similarly, the Rs 344 FRC plan ups this to 2GB per day with all other benefits remaining the same.
The two top prepaid plans on offer by Airtel, priced at Rs 495 and Rs 559, offer 1.4GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plans extends to 84 days and 90 days respectively.
In its terms and conditions, Airtel mentions that the new prepaid plans can only be availed by new subscribers and not the existing ones. The plans can be availed through MyAirtel app, the official Airtel website or through an Airtel store.
