Airtel Launches Rs 129 Recharge Pack With 28GB Data, Unlimited Calling
Airtel has unveiled a new prepaid plan for its users.
Airtel has launched a new plan of Rs 119 for its users. (Image: REUTERS/File Photo)
Bharti Airtel has announced a new prepaid recharge pack for its users recently. Priced at Rs 129, the new Airtel recharge plan offers 28GB 4G mobile data to its users for a total validity of 28 days. The latest recharge pack by Airtel also offers unlimited "hello tunes" during this period. The new recharge plan by Airtel comes just weeks after the announcement of another plan by the telecom operator for its prepaid users which was priced at Rs 219 and offered 1.4GB data to its users per day among other benefits.
Here is a list of recharge packs offered by Airtel at the moment.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 29
Airtel recharge pack of Rs 29 offers 150 MBs of data to its users for a total validity of 28 days.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 98
Rs 98 recharge plan by Airtel offers 4GB data to users for a validity period of 28 days.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 129
The recently launched Rs 129 recharge pack by Airtel offers 1GB of 4G data to its users per day for a total of 28 days. In addition, the plan also offers unlimited "hello tunes" for the validity period. The recharge pack also comes with 100 free SMS per day as well as free of cost local, STD as well as roaming calls.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 149
Airtel's Rs 149 plan offers 1GB of data per day to its users along with free local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for a total validity period of 28 days. The voice calls include local, STD and roaming.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 199
Under this offer, Airtel offers 1.4GB data per day to its users for a validity period of 28 days. Additional benefits include unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 local/STD SMSes per day for the validity period.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 219
Earlier, Airtel had also announced a recharge pack of Rs 219 for its users wherein the telecom operator is offering 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day for a total of 28 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day and hello tunes for the validity period.
Airtel Recharge Pack Rs 249
Under its Rs 249 recharge pack, Airtel offers 2GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for a total validity period of 28 days.
Airtel recently also announced its tie-up with Apple as the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular made its way to India. With this partnership, Airtel is offering its postpaid users cellular support for the Apple watch. However, only those on Airtel's 'Infinity' plan will be able to avail the cellular services for the watch. To pair their watch with an Airtel number, users will have to use their Watch app.
