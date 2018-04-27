English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Airtel Launches Rs 219 Prepaid Plan Offering 1.4GB Data Per Day Takes on Jio Directly

The new Airtel Rs 249 offers select prepaid customers with unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls, 1.4GB 3G/4G data per day.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2018, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airtel Launches Rs 219 Prepaid Plan Offering 1.4GB Data Per Day Takes on Jio Directly
Airtel Launches Rs 219 Prepaid Plan Offering 1.4GB Data Per Day And “Unlimited Hello Tune” (Image: REUTERS/File Photo)
Airtel has introduced a new recharge pack worth Rs 219 for its prepaid customers. The new plan is an upgrade to the existing Rs 199 plan. It offers all the same benefits as Rs 199 plan, but it comes with an added benefit of Hello Tune. Airtel’s Hello Tunes service lets you set up your favourite songs as caller tunes. Airtel was offering the Hello Tune subscription to its prepaid subscribers with two different plans. Priced at Rs 36 and Rs 146, the voucher offered the service with a validity of 28 days and 180 days respectively.

Also Read: Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle

The Rs 219 plan offers 1.4GB of 4G/3G data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. So in total, you get a total of 39.2GB data. Apart from that, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls (local+STD), unlimited incoming roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the customers will be able to set an unlimited number of caller tunes from the kitty of Airtel’s Hello Tune service for the said validity.

Also Read: Google, Tourism Ministry Tie up For 360-Degree 'Incredible India' Video

To recall Airtel has recently made some changes to its existing data packs. The Rs 349 pack that earlier offered 2.5GB data per day has been revised to provide 3GB data per day. Airtel introduced a new Rs 249 recharge pack that gives the prepaid users 2GB of daily data.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Xiaomi's Signature Redefined

 


Also Watch

| Edited by: Md. Waquar Haider
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You