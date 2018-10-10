English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airtel Launches Rs 289 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Vodafone And Jio
Under this new prepaid plan by Airtel, a user can get unlimited roaming, STD, and local voice calling without any FUP limit benefit, per day 100 free SMS benefit, and 4GB of data.
Airtel has now revised its pre-paid plan of Rs 289. In this pack, now 4 GB data will be provided, and the validity has been increased to 84 days. Earlier Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan had a validity of 48 days, along with unlimited calling and free SMS. Under this new prepaid plan by Airtel, a user can get unlimited roaming, STD, and local voice calling without any FUP limit benefit, per day 100 free SMS benefit, and 4GB of data benefits for the entire validity of 84 days. The Rs.289 bundled prepaid plan is currently available only in the Kolkata circle.
Vodafone Idea recently launched a new recharge plan worth Rs 279 for its prepaid users. The new Rs 279 plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and SMS (with Trai’s daily limit). The number of calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Moreover, the plan is only available in select telecom circles in India, and customers in Karnataka, Mumbai among others can take advantage of the benefits.
To recall, Reliance Jio’s most affordable plan with a validity of 84 days is priced at Rs 399. Customers get unlimited voice calls, 100 text messages per day, and 1.5GB data per day.
