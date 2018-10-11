Airtel Launches Rs 398 Prepaid Plan to Compete With Similar Reliance Jio Plan

Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 398 which comes with a validity of 70 days. Airtel has introduced the Rs 398 recharge across all the 22 telecom circles in the country. Under this new plan, Airtel prepaid customers will get 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 90 SMS per day for a period of 70 days. The new plan is also looking to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs. 398 plan, which offers 2 GB of mobile data per day, 100 free SMS messages per day and unlimited voice calls, both STD and local calls. This plan also has a similar validity for 70 days.To recall, Airtel has also revised its pre-paid plan of Rs 289. In this pack, now 4 GB data will be provided, and the validity has been increased to 84 days. Earlier Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan had a validity of 48 days, along with unlimited calling and free SMS. Under this new prepaid plan by Airtel, a user can get unlimited roaming, STD, and local voice calling without any FUP limit benefit, per day 100 free SMS benefit, and 4GB of data benefits for the entire validity of 84 days. The Rs.289 bundled prepaid plan is currently available only in the Kolkata circle.