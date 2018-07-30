English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit

The new Airtel pan is for the users with a high voice call usage.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 597 specifically for customers who have high voice calling usage. The plan comes with a validity of 168 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 10 GB data and SMS. The new Airtel plan is valid for select users and as a highlight, offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit.

With the new Airtel prepaid plan, users can make unlimited voice calls to any network. Airtel has not set any FUP limit on the plan and hence will be catering to the heavy voice call users. In addition, the plan does not put any restriction on national roaming for the users.

The accompanying 10GB data is being made available with the new Airtel for a total validity of Rs 168. Users will also get a 100 SMS daily limit with the plan, totalling to a 16800 SMS for the total validity period.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...