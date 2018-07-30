English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit
The new Airtel pan is for the users with a high voice call usage.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 597 specifically for customers who have high voice calling usage. The plan comes with a validity of 168 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 10 GB data and SMS. The new Airtel plan is valid for select users and as a highlight, offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit.
With the new Airtel prepaid plan, users can make unlimited voice calls to any network. Airtel has not set any FUP limit on the plan and hence will be catering to the heavy voice call users. In addition, the plan does not put any restriction on national roaming for the users.
The accompanying 10GB data is being made available with the new Airtel for a total validity of Rs 168. Users will also get a 100 SMS daily limit with the plan, totalling to a 16800 SMS for the total validity period.
Also Watch
With the new Airtel prepaid plan, users can make unlimited voice calls to any network. Airtel has not set any FUP limit on the plan and hence will be catering to the heavy voice call users. In addition, the plan does not put any restriction on national roaming for the users.
The accompanying 10GB data is being made available with the new Airtel for a total validity of Rs 168. Users will also get a 100 SMS daily limit with the plan, totalling to a 16800 SMS for the total validity period.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- I Took Action Against Force India to Save Jobs - Sergio Perez
Loading...
Loading...