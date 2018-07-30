Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 597 specifically for customers who have high voice calling usage. The plan comes with a validity of 168 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 10 GB data and SMS. The new Airtel plan is valid for select users and as a highlight, offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit.With the new Airtel prepaid plan, users can make unlimited voice calls to any network. Airtel has not set any FUP limit on the plan and hence will be catering to the heavy voice call users. In addition, the plan does not put any restriction on national roaming for the users.The accompanying 10GB data is being made available with the new Airtel for a total validity of Rs 168. Users will also get a 100 SMS daily limit with the plan, totalling to a 16800 SMS for the total validity period.