Airtel Launches VoLTE Service in Kolkata
Customers can make calls to any mobile or landline network using Airtel VoLTE. Presently, most of the new 4G handsets are VoLTE compatible.
Airtel Launches VoLTE Service in Kolkata (File photo)
Telecom major Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its VoLTE services in Kolkata. Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time, the company said in a statement.
Airtel had been launching VoLTE based services in parts of the country in the recent months. Customers can make calls to any mobile or landline network using Airtel VoLTE. Presently, most of the new 4G handsets are VoLTE compatible.
There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits. Airtel claimed that wide 4G network coverage enables seamless connectivity on Airtel VoLTE and in case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on the 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.
