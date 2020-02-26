Airtel Now Lets You Pre-book International Roaming Packs, Lest You Forget Later

Bharti Airtel has a bunch of announcements about the International Roaming (IR) option for prepaid and postpaid users. And it is all great news if you are one of those absent-minded folks who inevitably forget to activate an international roaming pack ahead of the travels and panic as your flight is about to take off. Airtel says that prepaid and postpaid users across all telecom circles in India will be able to pre-book IR packs which will get activated on the date of travel. Airtel prepaid customers can activate an IR pack up to 30 days before the date of travel, and it will only get activated when they eventually connect to a mobile network in the country they are traveling to.

Airtel has also launched new IR global packs for prepaid and postpaid users in India. The prepaid users can choose from two new packs, under the Travel Basics umbrella. The first pack is priced at Rs 1199 and bundles 1 GB data, 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country, unlimited incoming SMS and has a validity of 30 days. The second pack is priced at Rs 799 and bundles 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and host country, unlimited incoming SMS and also has a validity of 30 days. Do note that the Rs 799 plan doesn’t bundle any data. Both of these new Travel Basics IR plans for prepaid users are ideal if you are not a heavy data user in particular or may be relying more on Wi-Fi connectivity at the destination country.

Airtel postpaid users can now also choose from the new Rs 4999 plan, called Travel Unlimited. This bundles 1 GB data per day as well as unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and host country, unlimited incoming SMS and has a validity of 10 days.

While these new IR packs for Airtel prepaid and postpaid users are global packs, it may be prudent to check if your destination country is covered by these international roaming packs before activating these ahead of the travels abroad. You will also be able to check the exact consumption of your IR pack bundles via the Airtel Thanks app for Android and iPhones. Airtel also says that once a pack’s bundled data is exhausted, data services would be barred to protect against unwanted charges—and data tends to be very expensive on international roaming. The company says that prepaid and postpaid users will have the option of adding a new IR pack or a top-up to their plan, from the Airtel Thanks app.

