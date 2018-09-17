Airtel Offers 1.4GB Data For 75 Days at Rs 419 to Counter Jio's Rs 399 Plan

Bharti Airtel has launched Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan to take on the budget date offerings from Reliance Jio. Under Rs 419 plan by Airtel, the telco is offering its customers free calls on national roaming and 100 SMS messages per day. The local and STD calls are capped at 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Additionally, users will also get access to the Airtel TV app with this offer.The all-new Rs 419 plan is essentially like its Rs 399 tariff, with an extra five days of validity. Under this plan, users will get 1.4GB of daily 4G data in addition to free voice calls without any sort of FUP limit.Airtel's Rs 419 plan is to counter Jio’s Rs 399 plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan includes unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMSes free per day.To recall, BSNL had earlier introduced a new prepaid recharge pack to lure the customers further to its data offerings. Called the Data Tsunami pack, the new prepaid recharge pack offers the customers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 98. The new Rs 98 pack from BSNL offers more data to the customers at 39GB for 26 days as compared to the Jio Rs 98 recharge pack that offers 2GB monthly data for a period of 28 days.