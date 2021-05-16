Airtel Offers Free Prepaid Plan to Users With Low-Income to Them Help Stay Connected Amid COVID

Bharti Airtel has announced that it is offering a recharge pack of Rs 49 for free to as many as 5.5 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Additionally, customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefits, the company added. The entire scheme that covers 5.5 crore low-income group customers will be worth Rs 270 crore. Airtel is yet to provide details as to how it will create the list of customers with low income. Both benefits will be available for Airtel pre-paid customers in the coming week. As per TRAI data for February 2021, Bharti Airtel had around 34 crore mobile service customers.

“As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low-income customers. The pack offers a talk time of Rs 38 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million (5.5 crore) customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also rolled out a host of COVID-19 support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platforms. The telecom provider has integrated an accessible bouquet of COVID-related resources and sources in the Airtel Thanks app’s Explore section. The resources include CoWIN, COVID SOS, and a feature for businesses to create free helplines for employees with an Airtel connection. Users need to download the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app (iOS, Android), go to the Explore section and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources. As mentioned, businesses can create a free helpline for employees with Airtel IQ. The feature is particularly useful for medium to small-sized companies who can set up a secure helpline instantly without any in-house telco infrastructure. To get started, a business needs to log on to www.airtel.in/iq

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here