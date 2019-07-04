Airtel Offers Rs 1,000 Cashback With 4G Hotspot; But The Final Price is Not Different From Before
In case you are looking to buy a new 4G hotspot, you might want to take another look at the options that Airtel is offering with their 4G Hotspot for new customers. In fact, the Rs 1,000 cashback brings the price of the Airtel 4G Hotspot back to the Rs 999 price point, which it was priced at earlier. Here is how the new Rs 1,000 cashback offer works.
The Airtel 4G Hotspot is now priced at Rs 2,000. This was earlier Rs 999, and in fact certain customers who signed up with the 6-months advance rental plan got the 4G Hotspot device for free. So now, you pay Rs 2,000 up-front to buy the hotspot device. Then there are two postpaid plans that a new user can take their pick from—Rs 399 for 50GB data per month and Rs 499 for 75GB data per month. At this point, you get the Rs 1,000 cashback.
The latest offer comes after Airtel has made multiple tweaks to the 4G Hotspot tariff packages recently. In April, Airtel had announced the free 4G Hotspot for users who selected the six months advance rental package when buying the new device. In May, Airtel announced a new prepaid plan for the 4G Hotspot which was priced at Rs 499 and offered 126GB of combined data with a validity of 84 days. In the same month, Airtel also updated the Rs 399 postpaid plan to offer 50GB data. In the same month, Reliance Jio had announced an offer where customers could get the JioFi 4G hotspot device for Rs 999 by exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle. Jio users would get cashback worth Rs 2,200 as part of the offer.
