Airtel Payments Bank Rolls Out 'Pay to Contacts' for UPI-Based Transactions

Airtel Payments Bank has launched ‘Pay to contacts’ which allows customers to initiate a UPI payment by selecting the receiver’s mobile number from their phonebook. ‘Pay to Contacts’ displays the valid UPI ID associated with the selected contact, irrespective of the UPI app used by the receiver. The company says this eliminates the need to enter the UPI ID or bank account details to process the payment and saves time. A customer can initiate a payment by clicking on Pay Money - To Contacts option under the BHIM UPI section and then selecting the receiver’s contact. The company would hope to rival PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay that dominate the UPI payments segment in the country. Most of the UPI-enabled apps already offer this payment method.

Speaking over the development, Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Airtel Payments Bank, says the company aims to offer a “simple, secure, and seamless" payment experience. “With the Pay to Contacts, our users no longer need to worry about entering the bank details or UPI ID every time they make a payment. We believe that this feature will significantly add to customer convenience," he added in a press note.

Recently, Airtel announced that customers can now open a new kind of savings account for Airtel Payments Bank dubbed Rewards123. Airtel had said that the Rewards123 account is designed to offer assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year. On the other hand, Airtel Xstream Fiber also announced the launch of a new service in India dubbed ‘Secure Internet‘ to protect its customer’s online safety by tracking and blocking malware and malicious websites. It essentially blocks high-risk websites and apps in real-time by leveraging its network security apparatus for all devices connected to the Airtel Xstream Fiber through Wi-Fi.

