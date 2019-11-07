Take the pledge to vote

Airtel Prepaid Users to Get Rs 4 Lakh Life Cover Under Rs 599 Plan

To avail insurance benefit Airtel customers will need to enrol for the cover after their first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or Airtel Retailer.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Airtel Prepaid Users to Get Rs 4 Lakh Life Cover Under Rs 599 Plan
Airtel logo (Image for Representation)

Pre-paid mobile customers of Bharti Airtel subscribing to Rs 599 plan will now get life insurance cover from Bharti Axa under a partnership deal between the two companies. Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the new pre-paid plan priced at Rs 599 bundled with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day, which also offers Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

"The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge. The life insurance cover, which is available to all customers aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally," a joint statement said.

A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer's doorstep on request, it added. To avail insurance benefit, a customer will need to enrol for the cover after the first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or Airtel Retailer. "We are delighted to extend Life Insurance to our customers, who can easily avail it through our Insurance Bundle Recharges. In doing so, we are happy to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to roll out this innovative offering," Vani Venkatesh, CEO Delhi NCR, Bharti Airtel, said. The company has launched the service in select states, including Delhi, and will be gradually rolled out in rest of the country, a company official said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
