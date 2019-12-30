Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
The minimum recharge cost for Airtel prepaid users has been increased by Rs 10.
It seems that telcos are not done revising their plans. Airtel has reportedly increased the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users from Rs 35 to Rs 45, with immediate effect. Essentially Airtel prepaid users will now have to pay at least Rs 10 more every month. “It will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of ₹45 or above every 28 days to avail services. In case of non-recharge with a voucher of ₹45 or above at the end of the tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of 15 days. In case of non-recharge of a voucher with ₹45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period," said Airtel in an official statement.
Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had announced new prepaid recharge options for its users in India, in line with the confirmation earlier that the company would be increasing tariffs in December. The new recharge packs replaced similarly priced recharge options that were available earlier on. This came after Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) had announced new prepaid tariff plans which became applicable from December 3. Reliance Jio had also announced all-new all-in-one mobile tariff plans that were effective from December 6, with unlimited voice calls and bundled data as well as additional benefits for users.
