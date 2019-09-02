Airtel Readies For Battles With Reliance Jio With Xstream Stick and Xstream Box

Bharti Airtel has announced major updates to the Xstream entertainment platform, which means it no longer remains restricted only to the online and software side of things. The Airtel Xstream services are now being expanded to add new hardware products as well. This means that Airtel users can access Xstream on their phones via the Airtel XStream app, via the Xstream website on their PCs and now also with the Airtel Xstream Stick for your TV and the Airtel Xstream Box that integrates the DTH and streaming apps experience. Airtel users will continue to access the Airtel XStream content depending on which Airtel Thanks benefits they are eligible for, which in turns depends on the postpaid tariff plan, prepaid recharge plan or the broadband plan which they are subscribed to. This announcement comes just ahead of the much-awaited Reliance Jio Fiber broadband service launch that bundles subscriptions to video streaming platforms as well as offer Jio users the Priority service.

The two devices that have been added to the Xstream platform are the Xstream Stick and the Xstream box. The Xstream Stick is designed to be plugged into any HD TV via the HDMI port. It is priced at Rs 3,999. If you are an Airtel Platinum or Airtel Gold customer, you will be able to get complimentary access to all content while other Airtel users will have to pay Rs 999 per year to get all-access pass. The Airtel Xstream Stick with built-in Chromecast is runs a 1.6GHz processor, and will allow access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming apps. The Google Play Store is also available on the device, which opens up a wide world of apps that you can download.

The Xstream Box is an Android 9.0 based hybrid box that melds together the direct to home (DTH) services as well as the streaming apps in one package. If you already have an Airtel Digital TV connection, you can simply upgrade to this box to get the new smart features. The Airtel Xstream Box is priced at Rs 3,999 and bundles one-year worth of all-access subscription to the Xstream content worth Rs 999. Airtel is also offering a one-month HD subscription as well.

These hardware additions to the Xstream platform come at a time when Airtel has revamped the app from Airtel TV and has given the streaming website a completely new coat of paint.

