Airtel Removes FUP on Calls to Other Networks, And This is How The New Packs Look

Airtel has removed the fair usage policy (FUP) on calls made to other mobile networks, something the telecom service provider had added to the new recharge packs announced earlier this month. But Airtel, as well as Vodafone Idea, have rolled back the FUP policy which would have seen users pay Rs 0.06 for calls made to numbers outside the Airtel network, after the free bundled minutes ran out. Now, all voice calls, be it local, STD or national roaming, continue to be free and unlimited. The new ‘Truly Unlimited’ packs start at Rs 149 and are available in multiple validity options—28 days, 56 days, 84 days and 365 days.

The entry spec Rs 149 plan is valid for 28-days and bundled unlimited calls, 2GB data in total for the entire validity period and subscriptions to Airtel XStream and Airtel Wynk Music streaming platforms. Then there is the Rs 219 plan which offers 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calls. If you buy a FASTag from Airtel Payments Bank, you will get Rs 150 cashback as well. If you need more data, the Rs 249 plan bundles 1.5GB data per day. The Rs 298 plan bundles 2GB data per day while the top-spec plan in this cluster, priced at Rs 398 offers 3GB data per day.

The longer 56-day validity plans are priced Rs 399 with 1.5GB data per day and Rs 449 if you want 2GB data per day. Then there are the 84-day validity plans. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB data per day while the Rs 698 plan bundles 2GB data per day. The annual recharge packs, with 365 days validity, are priced at Rs 1498 for 24GB data while the highest spec plan, the Rs 2398 recharge option, will offer 1.5GB data per day.

