Airtel Revises Rs 349 and Rs 299 Prepaid Plans, Users Can Now Enjoy More Data and Longer Validity

Bharti Airtel has revised its prepaid plans worth Rs 349 and Rs 299 for better outreach. The Rs 349 plan now offers more internet data, while the Rs 299 comes with relatively longer validity, reports TelecomTalk. The updates are also reflecting on the Airtel website, and users can avail of plans via the Airtel Thanks app and partner channels. Under the Rs 349, users now get 2.5GB of internet data per day (instead of 2GB per day), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS daily. In terms of benefits, customers can enjoy Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, and access to the Wynk Music library. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. On the other hand, Rs 299 now has a validity of 30 days instead of 28 days and users can enjoy 30GB of internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS daily. The benefits are the same as Rs 349 plan.

Recently, Bharti Airtel launched a new prepaid plan with a validity of 60 days. The ‘truly unlimited’ Rs 456 plan offers 50GB of internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The company notes that users will be charged Re 1 per SMS once the daily limit is exhausted. Similarly, the telco will charge Rs 50p per MB once the 50GB internet limit is surpassed. The new prepaid plan further includes benefits such as access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. However, it does not carry a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, unlike select Airtel prepaid plans in a similar price range. With the latest developments, Airtel would hope to gain an edge over its domestic rivals Vi and Reliance Jio. Jio recently launched the Rs 447 Jio prepaid pack that offers 50GB of high-speed data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 60 days. It further includes access to Jio apps, namely JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

