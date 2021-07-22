Airtel Rolls Out New Postpaid Plans: Rs 399 Onwards And New Family Plans With More 4G

Airtel has rolled out new postpaid plans for retail users as well as corporate customers, and some of the changes are tweaks to the data bundling with these plans. For most of us, the prices of the Airtel postpaid plans starts at Rs 399 per month, while corporate users can take the advantage of plans starting Rs 299 per month. The Airtel postpaid plans for families which allow multiple connections with one postpaid plan, now also offer more 4G data. In fact, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 749 Family Postpaid plan and has upgraded the Rs 999 plan with more 4G data bundle. Also, users can add any new postpaid user to their existing postpaid plan at Rs 299 per add-on connection. This comes as Airtel insists that their mobile network is 5G ready.

Airtel’s new postpaid plans for retail are priced Rs 399 onwards. The Rs 399 plan bundles 40GB data with the Airtel Thanks benefits of Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, and more. The Rs 499 plan gets 75GB data and the Airtel Thanks benefits for this plan and the higher priced plans include one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy and the promise of VIP service. The next plan is a significant jump, to Rs 999. This is the Family postpaid plan, and you can have a total of three connections here. There is a bundle of 210GB data which is divided in a way that the primary connection gets 150GB data while the add-on postpaid connections get 30GB data each. The Rs 1599 plan gets you two connections in the bundle with unlimited 4G data use and the bundled offer of 200 ISD minutes and a 10% discount on international roaming packs.

With any Airtel postpaid plan, you can now add a secondary postpaid connection as well. This will be priced at Rs 299 and is in addition of your chosen postpaid plan. The additional connection at Rs 299 per month will get 30GB data and the Airtel Thanks benefits that the Rs 399 postpaid plan also gets. “A key feedback Airtel received from customers was the need for more data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms has increased manifold,” says Airtel.

The Airtel corporate postpaid plans are priced at Rs 299 (30GB 4G data, Airtel Call Manager, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy bundled), Rs 349 (40GB 4G data and same benefits as the Rs 299 plan), Rs 399 (60GB 4G data, Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager and Airtel Thanks benefits), Rs 499 (100GB 4G data with Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy and the promise of VIP service) and Rs 1599 (500GB 4G data). All voice calls, local and national, are unlimited on all the Airtel postpaid plans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here