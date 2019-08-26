Airtel Rs 175 New Prepaid Recharge Offers 6GB Additional Data for 28 Days

Airtel has introduced a new prepaid data add-on plan, bringing the total count of additional data plans for prepaid subscribers up to five. The new data add-on plan reportedly offers 6GB of data for a period of 28 days, essentially working as a top-up over the already purchased prepaid data plan, as reported by Telecom Talk. However, the plan seems to be a bit odd, since it essentially offers the benefits of an already existent, significantly cheaper plan.

According to Airtel's prepaid data add-on plans, the Rs 98 plan that was already in existence was already offering 6GB of data for a period of 28 days, along with an allowance of 10 SMS messages bundled in. As of now, it is entirely unclear if there are any hidden benefits that the Rs 175 prepaid data add-on recharge plan comes with, because without any other benefits in hand, the Rs 175 fails to make a lot of sense as it too offers 6GB of additional data for a period of 28 days. There is also no mention of any bundled SMS messages.

Additional data plans allow a prepaid user to add overall data to their existent data allocation, which can be used at times when the daily data FUP gets exhausted. Such plans are designed by Airtel to take on Reliance Jio's dominant rise in the Indian telecom space, but it is not yet clear if these moves have had any benefit as of now. For reference, Airtel's other prepaid data add-on plans are priced at Rs 28, Rs 48 and Rs 92, offering 500MB (28 days), 3GB (28 days) and 6GB (7 days) respectively.

